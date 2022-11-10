Letter: America's priorities require adjustment

America is no longer exceptional except for the cruelty and violence inflicted upon our own citizens. American violence and misery reach new levels through how our government funds priorities. The military industrial complex uses violence to force nations to bend to our will. Meanwhile, the Pentagon budget receives billions in increased spending. People voting for these increases suddenly act like Ebenezer Scrooge when someone such as myself wants to make sure people can access healthcare and receive an education without becoming indentured servants.

Another act of cruelty concerns the doubling down on failed criminal justice policies. Even though mass incarceration and the War on Drugs destroyed families and communities, “law and order” supporters think repealing bail reform will miraculously lower crime rates, validate the drug war as a success, and strengthen families. The available data proves their talking points wrong when challenged.

Many innocent people confess or plead guilty to crimes thinking they will get back home to their families and resume life sooner. If innocent people had the same lawyers Wall Street, Donald Trump, and Jeffery Epstein had then many of them wouldn’t be rotting in jail and prison. Since 1989, over the 3,000 people have been exonerated for crimes they didn’t commit while many others sit in prison waiting for chances to prove their innocence. Tragically, these “tough on crime” policies create more misery and poverty thereby making our society more unstable and unsafe.

America has always had flaws, but we have tried at times in our history to be more empathetic and egalitarian by not playing to people’s fears and biases. We can still become a better nation by creating a new sense of community in the places we live. This begins by rejecting fear and overcoming our prejudices, so we find our society a little less violent and more compassionate.

James Granger

Auburn