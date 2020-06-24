Letter: An apology to Harriet Tubman's hometown

My name is Zack Ford, I’m running for mayor of Skaneateles in March of 2021, and I’d like to apologize to the people of Auburn, because I’m sorry that Skaneateles is, was, and continues to be your racist neighbor.
I’d like to apologize for our current mayor Martin Hubbard. Earlier this month, our mayor Martin Hubbard, ripped down Black Lives Matter fliers announcing a march that took place here, even though the fliers were posted well within the law of Skaneateles Village Code. In the video, part of which was broadcast on Channel 9 News in Syracuse, Hubbard yells at a woman that she is “illegal” and refuses to say that black lives matter, though he is asked to do so many times. You may have seen the video: my Facebook post of it has so far garnered over 55,000 views, more than a sell-out crowd at Yankee Stadium.
Skaneateles has the reputation of being a racist bubble, and it is. The racism and bigotry continue here today. But we are going to change that. If I am elected mayor, I will personally see to it that Skaneateles becomes more diverse. I apologize for our racist mayor, and want to make sure that everyone knows that everyone is welcome here in Skaneateles.
I’d also like to apologize for our complicit Skaneateles Village Board trustees, namely Mary Sennett, Gregg Eriksen, Kathleen Zapata, and Carol Stokes-Cawley. These elected officials have remained silent and refused to speak out against the mayor’s racist actions. Also noteworthy is that these trustees are also currently ignoring a petition with over 2,100 signers asking the Village to fly the pride flag during Pride Month and celebrate diversity at Village Hall. If you'd like to complain to them in person, you can't, because they no longer allow public comment at their board meetings, which essentially is a violation of Open Meeting Law.
These are the same trustees who conspired to have their chief of police illegally arrest me last year for exercising my First Amendment rights to criticize the mayor for breaking environmental law and further polluting Skaneateles Lake. The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had their legal team defend me, but once again the mayor broke the law and got away with it.
Mark my words: we are going to do better here in Skaneateles.
Zack Ford
Skaneateles
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!