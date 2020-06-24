Letter: An apology to Harriet Tubman's hometown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Zack Ford, I’m running for mayor of Skaneateles in March of 2021, and I’d like to apologize to the people of Auburn, because I’m sorry that Skaneateles is, was, and continues to be your racist neighbor.

I’d like to apologize for our current mayor Martin Hubbard. Earlier this month, our mayor Martin Hubbard, ripped down Black Lives Matter fliers announcing a march that took place here, even though the fliers were posted well within the law of Skaneateles Village Code. In the video, part of which was broadcast on Channel 9 News in Syracuse, Hubbard yells at a woman that she is “illegal” and refuses to say that black lives matter, though he is asked to do so many times. You may have seen the video: my Facebook post of it has so far garnered over 55,000 views, more than a sell-out crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Skaneateles has the reputation of being a racist bubble, and it is. The racism and bigotry continue here today. But we are going to change that. If I am elected mayor, I will personally see to it that Skaneateles becomes more diverse. I apologize for our racist mayor, and want to make sure that everyone knows that everyone is welcome here in Skaneateles.