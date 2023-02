The sky balloons or whatever they are

looking at us from high and afar

our government spends millions to shoot them down

then can't find the pieces when they hit the ground

look up, Owasco, they are watching you

Skaneateles and Cayuga too

But Biden says all is in good order

just take a look at the southern border

it's no U2, this eye in the sky

could be somebody looking at you and I

when we look up and see one linger

is it OK if we give it the finger?

Ron Curvin

Moravia