Letter: An ode to Frank Reginelli

Every day our newspaper publishes an obituary about someone who lives in our community who recently had passed away. They could have been a member of one of our religious groups or not of any religion at all. Frank Reginelli was one of those who have left us. About 51 years ago my family and I arrived in Auburn for the first time. I was hired to teach at the old Central High School. While there, I met Frank, who was one of that school’s teachers. When we arrived here at our house on Capitol Street, I went to the kitchen. The paneled ceiling was just hanging there. We has been in a midst of a sever winter storm. Where the back of the house was encased in a solid sheet of ice, a few days later it had become water, which seeped into the kitchen forming such a big mess. Something needed to be done, but I didn’t know how. Frank found out about this, and if by magic, offered to help. We tore down the messed up ceiling together, and mostly he, reconstructed a new ceiling. Later, in the spring. We needed to fence in our back yard so that most of our children, who were younger than 5, would not wander in the street. Frank was our guardian angel again as he and I constructed a picket fence around our yard. We have been friends all this time. Frank retired as a teacher a few years ago when he and his wife traveled to France. While walking in Paris’ streets, Frank was accosted by a pickpocket who stole his wallet. Many knew he was a fast football player when he was young, and on that day he demonstrated that he was still speedy afoot, cutting the distance between him and the wallet thief in short time and his tackling ability of yesteryear came back as he retrieved his wallet. Frank and I over the years often met each other at Mass or other religious events. I find it sad that I will never be able to see Frank’s smiling face again. Many others in our community I’m sure feel the same sad way about Frank because he was no longer here to make everywhere a better place.