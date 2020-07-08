Letter: Animals get along, so why can't we?

Purple martins protect their young and dive bomb humans when they feel a threat. They learn when you are not a threat and stop. My lawn is a playground for every bird you can imagine. I feed them everything a bird could want. My feelings about the animals I feed is personal. I have learned how each bird or squirrel act and I can tell them apart. Some share, some steal and others are evasive. My pet cockatiel in a cage goes nuts when a hawk or eagle enters my yard. My bird, "Chester," knows a threat without ever being in the wild. Chester hates the "60 Minutes" clock ticking and screeches all the time that is going on.

Some birds are loud, some very quiet and some are bland, and some are full of color. They all seem to understand each other and eat what they need and provide for their family. I have learned how birds enjoy the same things. Blue jays and black birds share a pile of cracked corn a certain time of the day and get along fine. Woodpeckers and nuthatches take turns at the suet. Ducks and geese take turns and seem to understand the need to share the bounty. This was my life before the COVID-19 and now I struggle to view humans with the same respect I give to the creatures in my yard. They all get along, so why can't we? Vote!