Letter: Anti-mask hysteria will ease over time

I remember, not too long ago, state law was changed banning smoking inside public places. There was to be no smoking in bars, restaurants or offices, among other places. Smokers screamed from the mountaintops how their rights were being violated. Non-smokers fought back with the argument that their health was more important and they should not have to suffer the effects of second-hand smoke. There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth. It seemed as if the outrage would never end. Then, suddenly, it was over. Smokers went outside to light up with hardly a peep and non-smokers were able to take nice deep breaths without gagging. Now, this law is firmly integrated into our everyday life and is no longer given a second thought.

Fast forward to the era of Covid. The new outrage is masks. The whining and complaining over, what seems to me, a rather small inconvenience is confusing. Yet, here we are again finding something else to be angry about. In due time, masks will be just another adjustment we will make to coexist. They will become just another thing to wear like a sweater or hat. We will come to accept them and move on. If only humankind saw the bigger picture at the outset instead of struggling so against the wind, how much happier we would all be. While it’s disheartening to be in this place, I remind myself every day that this too shall pass.