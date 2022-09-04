Letter: Appeasing the rich leads to division

Now that we've become a divided nation, we can easily point the finger at how it happened and also name who the culprit is!

The blame squarely falls on our past U.S. president, who is nothing more than the puppet for the majority of the rich who refuse to pay their fair share of taxes. He proved it when he gave almost half of the first stimulus money to them! (Really, do the rich need the taxpayers' money?)

And it's obvious, he'll continue to oblige them. (After all, it has to be someone at the top who can't be too too bright so that he can be manipulated!) And, whether at the top or not, he's been making sure Republicans in office now do as they're directed to do. After all, the majority of them are getting PAC checks! (There's proof that most of them get big fat checks. And yes, there are some Democrats that get PAC checks too ... but at the present time, it's only the minority of them that do.)

One only has to see how a politician votes. If it's a "no" vote, chances are it's something that would benefit the little guy! (Recently it was a majority of Republicans that voted “no” on the bill that would benefit seniors. The bill was intended on “negotiating with the drug companies on drug prices.” All the Democrats voted “yes” and fortunately a few Republicans voted “yes," so the bill passed.)

One only has to turn on Fox News and you'll hear political commentators criticizing only the Democrats who are either in office or running for office. And, without exception, they're spewing bold-face-lies! But then, since “lies are easier to believe than the truth," it's no wonder they're doing it because it really works.

For decades politicians have been the butt of jokes because their lies were to be expected but now it's become over-kill!

Most of today's people who work in government, from the local level, right up to the top of government, often prove they don't believe in a higher power. (It's their actions that speak louder than words. For example: Going to church is often a decoy for some, a way to fool the public because it works!)

But the "Man Upstairs" gives us free will and let's us do whatever we want to do. However, in the end it's the payback that will prove He really does exist!

End of my sermon!

Joyce Smith

Auburn