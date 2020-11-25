Letter: Appreciate Christmas decor this year

I appreciate all of the residents in the city and the towns who have taken the time and effort in decorating their homes for Christmas. In past years, I did not appreciate the decorations the way I do now. Along with many others, I am grateful to notice and appreciate more about our community than I used to.
The people in this community who are able to care for their homes, and do so, should know that what you do is appreciated by people who know you and many who do not.
Thank you.
Robert Bergan
Auburn
