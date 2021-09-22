Letter: Appreciate the support for my campaign

I want to thank the members of the political committee of 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers East for their endorsement and their generous contribution to my campaign for Cayuga County legislator of District 15. I am proud to be endorsed by these stalwart employees of our health care system who for the past 19 months have faced the hazards and uncertainty of this COVID pandemic that continues to threaten the lives of our residents.
Brian Muldrow
Auburn
Brian Muldrow is a candidate for Cayuga County Legislature District 15.