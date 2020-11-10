Letter: Appreciate your local garbage workers

The city of Auburn’s big, orange sanitation truck arrives every Tuesday morning to pick up my one or two barrels of trash and also the many pails of recycling items in rain, sleet, snow, hot or cold weather. Today, was leaves and brush day, and the three “garbage men” on the truck, including the driver, who also helps, picked up three pails of leaves I left of the curb. They quickly disposed of the leaves and ran across the street to pick up more barrels and bags of leaves at my neighbor. Then they ran down the street to more waiting bags.

All the time the impatient vehicular traffic was anxiously waiting to pass the garbage truck and running men from both directions. This is heavy, dangerous work. I have left an insulated box of assorted bottles of cold water soda at the curb for the men to enjoy for many years. A cold drink is always welcome and they appreciate the gesture. I know the garbage man’s issues, fast pace, and heavy lifting, in all types of weather, because my father was a garbage man on Long Island for 30 years. The garbage man is under appreciated. We just know the garbage is gone on your garbage day, in all types of weather. Please tell the garbage men you appreciate them when you see that big, orange garbage truck in front of your house picking up your garbage, the next garbage day. They will appreciate the gesture.