I am NOT "pro" abortion, I AM pro-life which means all life. Lives, including all of us who live in this society, will be affected by the millions of women who may not have assess to abortion.

Are those who oppose all abortion at all cost prepared to help the parents, mostly mothers, who do not have the means at this point in their lives to raise a child? Or help the children who are abandoned, neglected, even abused by parents who do not want to raise a child? Are these politicians ready to help support the incredible cost of a lifetime of care and health needs of a severely deformed or disabled person? Or help the 14 year old girl raped by her uncle raise her child even after her parents kick her out for getting pregnant? What about the husband and children of a mother who died in a risky childbirth that her doctors felt she should not attempt, will they help support them on their grief journey? Are those who oppose abortion at all cost prepared for the significant support these people will need to become thriving members of our communities? Are they prepared for the social impact; the poverty, the hopelessness, the drug abuse of traumatized youth? And the violence of neglected and hurting children when they become hurting and angry adults? (And the exponential growth as they in turn become parents who parent as they were parented?)

Jesus said to care for the children, the sick, the poor; are those who oppose abortion at all cost prepared to care for the millions who will need significant help just to survive, let alone thrive?

If we truly want to work toward ending abortion, we need to work toward ending the reasons for abortion. If we want to end drug and/or alcohol abuse, we need to work toward solving the reasons why people turn to drugs or alcohol. If we want to end the violence, we need to provide the services to help prevent violence, as well as end easy asses to guns All this will require significant mental health access, access to food and healthcare, affordable childcare, social services support and opportunity rather than hopelessness. It means changing how we spend our resources by spending more on proactive prevention rather than reactive persecution.

Jesus teaches us that pro-life means healing the sick, feeding the poor and welcoming the stranger.

Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom

Aurora

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister for the United Ministry of Aurora and founding director of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing in Ithaca.