U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams is the 22nd Congressional District representative. So for those who write or say “Representative Williams of Sennett,” in my opinion that is deceiving. Law allows one to live in a district different from the one they are representing, but let’s be clear, Williams doesn’t represent the 24th district. Representative Claudia Tenney does. She hopped into the district she represents.

Two things that make my hair stand on end is one in which both voted to oust U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee position on foreign affairs for remarks she made over four years ago. These were remarks for which she received condemnation and was told to make amends by Speaker Pelosi to the country. Neither of these two elected officials dare challenge Speaker McCarthy or Marjorie Taylor Greene for her suggestion that Speaker Pelosi be tried for treason and executed. Neither of these two New York representatives have called out MTG remarks about the success of the insurrection had she led it because “we would have been armed.” She has said that the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11 was a hoax.

So, every bomb threat is taken seriously, every mass shooting is take seriously and people are arrested and charged. But a member of Congress can spread falsehoods, deceit and hatred, even suggestions of what should happen to a boss, and these two congressional Republicans in our two divided districts say nothing. Instead, they vote to take away a seat from someone who has already atoned for their misspoken words.

Secondly, I have paid into my Social Security all my life as my employers have done as well. I didn’t have jobs that offered a 401(k) retirement plan. Congress gets retirement plans and all kinds of perks including the best health care plans that government revenues can negotiate for. So if the GOP is looking to cut spending waste, start with their elite benefits. As a disabled veteran and not eligible for my Social Security yet, leave mine and all those who, even you have contributed to, alone. If you want to keep the debt ceiling from rising, start tax reform on the wealthy. Promises made from wealthy corporations seem to fall by overboard while the executives are entertaining and lobbying government officials on their yachts and custom jets or private islands to improve their profit margin by bending or changing laws. Example: Exxon just received their largest profits ever! Funny gas prices haven’t nosedived!

R.L. Searles

Sennett