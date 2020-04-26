Letter: Aren't my letters worthy of printing?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To, Mr. Editor, Bro, It seems like the letters I'm sending into The Citizen have been disappearing faster than Donald Trump's promises. They're either falling out of the mail person's bag or falling off the editor's desk and into the trash basket.

And any rate, if that's not the case, they're being rejected either because The Citizen doesn't deem them "newsworthy" or they're "over the word limit".

As far as being "newsworthy," what does that mean? Well, quite frankly, what it means is news that is fit to print. I don't see why a Letter to the Editor has to always be on something going on in this ever stressful world we live in. I, for one, have had it with stress.

Therefore, my letters are what is called "Creative Writing," not meant to be stressful, but what I like to call "Escapism" and meant to be non-stressful.

There was a time I could always expect my letters to be published not later than eight days after my last one. Now, The Citizen seems to be lost in some type of "time warp" where the letters don't show up sometimes until the 12th of Never.