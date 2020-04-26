Letter: Aren't my letters worthy of printing?

To, Mr. Editor, Bro, It seems like the letters I'm sending into The Citizen have been disappearing faster than Donald Trump's promises. They're either falling out of the mail person's bag or falling off the editor's desk and into the trash basket.
And any rate, if that's not the case, they're being rejected either because The Citizen doesn't deem them "newsworthy" or they're "over the word limit".
As far as being "newsworthy," what does that mean? Well, quite frankly, what it means is news that is fit to print. I don't see why a Letter to the Editor has to always be on something going on in this ever stressful world we live in. I, for one, have had it with stress.
Therefore, my letters are what is called "Creative Writing," not meant to be stressful, but what I like to call "Escapism" and meant to be non-stressful.
There was a time I could always expect my letters to be published not later than eight days after my last one. Now, The Citizen seems to be lost in some type of "time warp" where the letters don't show up sometimes until the 12th of Never.
And, I'm stilling waiting, wishing and hoping The Citizen gets out of this "Twilight Zone" they're in where they seem quite content to only publish one, maybe two letters a day on the opinion page. What's up with that? If people like myself take time to write week after week and year after year, decade after decade, why is The Citizen disrespectful? I mean, come on, Hell is going to freeze over if my letters are published. Every eight days? This never used to be the case, but now it is.
And if your perspective is now different, why do you continually write on letter per week allowed to a letter writer?
You can't possibly have a backlog of letters if you're only publishing one or two a day for five days a week. Like Rodney Dangerfield, I get no respect. Even after writing a world record 1,300 letters, I continually get disrespected sending in letters that never appear in the paper. At least The Citizen has to give me credit for always taking a stand to ask "Why in the world does this keep happening?"
If back in the day The Citizen didn't allow me on letter every eight days I would not only never have set a world record, but I would have developed a serious case of Writer's Block.
Murray Lynch
Auburn
