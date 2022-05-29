Letter: Ask the politicians where they stand on guns

Everyone: Call your representatives and senators and demand they support and pass stronger gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of children, people who are not already allowed to have guns and people with mentally illness and, in addition, hold the owners of guns criminally liable if the guns used to kill children are not locked up according to law!

No more thoughts and prayers! Take action! What if it were your child?

Our representatives need to answer the following questions:

Since you’ve been in office:

Have you supported laws for tighter gun control?

What laws for tighter gun control has your party proposed and actively worked for?

Have you accepted campaign contributions from any entity that opposes tighter gun controls? If so, how much? Do you plan to continue to accept campaign contributions from any of those entities?

These questions need to be asked of every one of our federal representatives and senators, regardless of political party.

If they won’t protect our kids, then we will have to by our votes!

Our U.S. representative: John Katko (202) 225-3701.

Our U.S. senators:

Kirstin Gillibrand (202) 224-4451

Chuck Schumer (202) 224-6542

If you do not live in this district or this state, you can Google to find out who your representatives are.

Ann Payne

Auburn

