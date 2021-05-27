Letter: Assessments ensure taxes are fair

A city wide reassessment is the best way to ensure that real property assessments are fair and accurate. Over time, properties increase or decrease in value and cause some properties to pay more than their fair share of taxes and some properties to pay less than their fair share. The purpose of a reassessment is not to raise more taxes, but to make the taxes that need to be raised be fairly distributed. Think of taxes as a pie. The size of the pie is determined by Auburn City Council, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education and the Cayuga County Legislature. Assessments don’t influence the size of the pie, but instead ensure the pie is divided equitably.
We are currently reviewing every property in the City of Auburn, confirming and updating our inventory data. Full market value of a property is determined by recent sales and we are lucky to have over 700 residential property sales in the past four years to help us make our determinations.
In December every property owner will receive a "Full Disclosure Change of Assessment" notice. This notice will have the current assessment and associated taxes along with the new tentative assessment and an estimate of the updated taxes. We will make ourselves available to answer any questions that arise from the new assessments.
General assessment or exemption questions? Call (315) 255-4125 or email mclink@auburnny.gov.
Jeanne Hering
Auburn
Jeanne Hering is the city of Auburn assessor.