Letter: Assessments ensure taxes are fair

A city wide reassessment is the best way to ensure that real property assessments are fair and accurate. Over time, properties increase or decrease in value and cause some properties to pay more than their fair share of taxes and some properties to pay less than their fair share. The purpose of a reassessment is not to raise more taxes, but to make the taxes that need to be raised be fairly distributed. Think of taxes as a pie. The size of the pie is determined by Auburn City Council, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education and the Cayuga County Legislature. Assessments don’t influence the size of the pie, but instead ensure the pie is divided equitably.