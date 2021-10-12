Letter: Attacks on Batman lacked key facts

Elected officials can expect to be criticized for the things they do. But the two Republican supervisors should have checked the facts before they signed on to the anti-Batman letter. Fair is fair and their "facts" are just plain wrong.
First, in 2017 the Legislature accepted a resignation from the county administrator in a near unanimous bipartisan vote. And then, Batman called on two legislators and the county treasurer to help him, as chair of the Legislature, to fulfill the duties of the Administrator at no net cost to the taxpayers.
The firing of the county administrator in 2019 was not Keith Batman's doing. He was one of four legislators who voted no! By the way, all the Republicans voted to fire the administrator. Once again, the chair of the Legislature assembled staff to assume the responsibilities of the county administrator.
Second, the bail reform issue is hardly "his" as stated in the letter. It is state legislation, and Batman authored the 2020 resolution calling for it to be changed and worked within the Association of Counties to urge reform, an effort which was successful in getting changes to both bail and discovery requirements which were burdensome to counties.
Third, the highway department has indeed been through changes and is now under excellent leadership, which has improved service to all county residents.
Lastly, department heads are not fleeing the county. As anyone who is aware of post-COVID employment patterns realizes, nearly one in four workers is considering a job change. If a few department heads leave, out of the dozens in the county, we are in good shape.
The truth is that Keith Batman is a hard-working and effective leader in the Legislature and is probably a prime target for partisan criticism. That is not a good reason to elect his opponent who has no history in this community, no pertinent experience, and isn't a property owner, a taxpayer, or noticeably contributing to community activities. So, if you look at the real facts, Batman deserves re-election.
Ryan Foley
Auburn
Ryan Foley is a Cayuga County legislator representing District 15.