Letter: Attacks on Batman lacked key facts

Elected officials can expect to be criticized for the things they do. But the two Republican supervisors should have checked the facts before they signed on to the anti-Batman letter. Fair is fair and their "facts" are just plain wrong.

First, in 2017 the Legislature accepted a resignation from the county administrator in a near unanimous bipartisan vote. And then, Batman called on two legislators and the county treasurer to help him, as chair of the Legislature, to fulfill the duties of the Administrator at no net cost to the taxpayers.

The firing of the county administrator in 2019 was not Keith Batman's doing. He was one of four legislators who voted no! By the way, all the Republicans voted to fire the administrator. Once again, the chair of the Legislature assembled staff to assume the responsibilities of the county administrator.

Second, the bail reform issue is hardly "his" as stated in the letter. It is state legislation, and Batman authored the 2020 resolution calling for it to be changed and worked within the Association of Counties to urge reform, an effort which was successful in getting changes to both bail and discovery requirements which were burdensome to counties.