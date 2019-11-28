I am writing in response to Richard Glenister's ironically titled opinion post “Trump is far more than inappropriate.”
I see you are at a loss in understanding current events.
You mentioned a sidebar comment made almost four years ago which wasn’t appropriate and my question is: what did the president say thereafter? Do you know?
He said, “I said it. I was wrong. I apologize.”
President Trump apologized for a sidebar comment that was recorded BEFORE HE WAS EVEN PRESIDENT.
Can you imagine if those in the Democrat party would follow President Trump’s example? What if Schiff apologized to America for lying to Congress? What if Biden apologized for his quid pro quo toward the Ukrainian government? What if Pelosi apologized for doing nothing for America, leaving her district in squalor and denying the much needed USMCA and instead chose to waste taxpayer money on another failed witch hunt — this time impeachment (lol) ?
How about ALL the socialist Democrats apologize for their crimes against our Constitution, our country, our president, Israel, all the murdered children and our freedoms? How about that, Mr. Glenister?
President Trump has surpassed Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations more than 50 times fold. Just the first one in this list of over 40 (which space limits me to include) surpasses them all.
● Almost 4 million jobs created since the election.
● Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.
● Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
● Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
You also said President Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky about Yovanovitch and said, “she’s bad news” and “she’s going to go through something,” and then you attacked President Trump for seeking to ruin Yovanovitch’s reputation.
Yovanovitch was/is bad news and President Trump has every right to fire those who are dishonest and do a bad job for our country. You demonstrate sinister and biased ideas.
In conclusion, it is sad but usual for a socialist Democrat to accuse yet bring nothing to the table for the American people.
So why don’t you apologize for your inappropriate behavior?
Maybe you also lack the moral character so common in socialist Democrats.
Your article is a shame to the American people.
God bless America.
America loves President Trump.
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse