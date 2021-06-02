Letter: Auburn adults stand in children's way

A shame and a sham ... yet again, the egos of our old adults have crushed the ambitions of our young children.

In a recent letter to the editor, John Rossi’s instructive lesson exposed the roots of Auburn’s racism dating back to the early 1900s, pointing specifically to Auburn’s system of deliberately segregated high schools. The branches of those trees still overshadow the buildings.

I doubt that many, if any, other Auburnians have viewed the painfully racist yearbook from my grandmother’s class of 1903. But she was undeterred, graduating with honors. No doubt Harriet Tubman was very proud of her grandniece.

When her daughter (my mother) graduated 20 years later and matriculated at Syracuse University School of Business Administration, her high school education equipped her to teach and tutor freshman classmates. She helped Brud Holland pass his classes at Cornell.

I daresay such a rigorous education has been unmatched since Auburn Academic High School was closed and demolished for reasons unknown to me.