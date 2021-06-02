Letter: Auburn adults stand in children's way

A shame and a sham ... yet again, the egos of our old adults have crushed the ambitions of our young children.
In a recent letter to the editor, John Rossi’s instructive lesson exposed the roots of Auburn’s racism dating back to the early 1900s, pointing specifically to Auburn’s system of deliberately segregated high schools. The branches of those trees still overshadow the buildings.
I doubt that many, if any, other Auburnians have viewed the painfully racist yearbook from my grandmother’s class of 1903. But she was undeterred, graduating with honors. No doubt Harriet Tubman was very proud of her grandniece.
When her daughter (my mother) graduated 20 years later and matriculated at Syracuse University School of Business Administration, her high school education equipped her to teach and tutor freshman classmates. She helped Brud Holland pass his classes at Cornell.
I daresay such a rigorous education has been unmatched since Auburn Academic High School was closed and demolished for reasons unknown to me.
Over the last 80 or 90 years, what has happened to Auburn’s educational system, which now spends thousands of dollars less per student than all surrounding school districts and graduates only 75% of its high school seniors? Are our children dumber than they used to be, or less valued? The adults in the system have a lot to answer for, but they are remarkably silent on these issues. Why?
Let’s get answers and stop quibbling about whose identity is more at risk by the renaming of a building in honor of an internationally acclaimed American hero. As usual, the children are eager to move forward but the adults are holding them back.
I don’t believe Auburn’s educational system deserves to bear the name of Harriet Tubman. Not only is the system nowhere close but obviously lacks the will to try to improve, to measure up to her accomplishments or emulate the spirit of her lifelong intentions. How long will it take to prove me wrong?
Judith G. Bryant
Auburn