The editorial in the Citizen June 29 titled "Auburn contract change may be for the better" reflects only the "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to serious problems with the city's creation of a municipal ambulance service. In 2021 The Citizen's editorial board encouraged City Manager Jeff Dygert to procure an independent review of the plan to replace TLC ambulance that had serviced the city since 2006 with excellent service at zero cost to the tax base. This "misguided" and mismanaged politically driven effort has, for lack of a better term, backfired and created an enormous expenditure of scarce taxpayer dollars for a service that was already in place. This is in spite of the strenuous assurances of the mayor, Mr. Quill, and the city manager, who both clearly stated that they and the then-comptroller had done their homework and that not a dollar of public money would be needed.

These knowingly false promises have led to a financial disaster for the taxpayers, but Mr. Quill and Mr. Dygert, both ex-fire chiefs, got exactly what they wanted: an expansion of both city operated emergency services and the union serving them. The comptroller bailed out and left the city, I believe to avoid being blamed for her role in this deception. At a time when the city faced severe financial challenges in many areas (and still does), they have instead bought unneeded and expensive equipment and supplies and significantly increased payroll, pension and benefits costs. Their efforts were heavily supported by Councilor Giannettino whose complicity, despite his knowledge of medical billing issues, have left us with such enormous debt that it appears they are failing to disclose the "numbers" in what can only be seen as an effort to hide their catastrophic failure. Jimmy, why won't you tell the truth ... is becoming mayor that important to you?

Their counterparts in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Batavia, Oswego, Cortland, Ithaca and many other jurisdictions all know you cannot support a municipal ambulance service without heavy taxpayer expense, and therefore all use private ambulance services as Auburn did with TLC, Rural Metro and Eastern before it. When the city council voted to implement their new ambulance department, they publicly and emphatically stated this would not cost the tax base a single dollar. The only question is: was this gross incompetence or a bald-faced lie? The truth needs to come out before our voting citizens are led down another primrose path.

Tim Lattimore

Auburn

Tim Lattimore is a former Auburn mayor and Cayuga County legislator and a candidate in the 2023 Auburn mayoral race.