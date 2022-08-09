Letter: Auburn board trying to stifle complaints

Coincidence, no such thing.

Several of us who attend board meetings each month have filed several complaints against president of school board Phillips, per Policy 3230. At the July 26 policy meeting, Policy 3230 was brought up for an "update." Out of book with over 700 pages they choose this Policy 3230, which deals with complaints filed against people in the district. They want to change this policy so that only paid employees are affected. Isolating the school board members even more.

So, if they, the the school board members, vote for this change, they will be totally unapproachable. They police themselves, they don’t answer to anyone, and if someone complains about a school board member for inappropriate behavior, another school board member looks over the complaint and renders a decision. Then states it was a “board decision” when it was one or two people.

Several complaints were made on June 1 against Phillips and answered by Hernandez, the vice president. Basically stating Phillips did nothing wrong, and stated it was a “board” decision, when probably half of the board knew nothing about the complaint in the first place. It is probably the same thing for Hernandez, a complaint was filed against him, with no response at all and the rest of the school board members are probably unaware of this situation.

Bottom line, contact the school board member you know and encourage him or her to vote no on this change.

Nancy Kelly

Auburn