Letter: Auburn contact tracing gets tested

Earlier this week, the Auburn Enlarged City School District had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, which was the school district’s very first case. We are incredibly thankful that the staff member did not have any contact with students, mainly due to the district’s phase-in approach to reopening. Though we would prefer not to have any COVID-19 cases in our schools, it is undoubtedly inevitable. The positive case this week was certainly a learning experience for us on everything that follows and the school district’s responsibilities when a person in our schools tests positive.
When a student or staff member in the district tests positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department will notify the parent/guardian of the student or the staff member directly to inform them of the positive test result and need to be placed in mandatory isolation. From there, the school will work closely with the health department to investigate the situation and determine who may have had contact with the confirmed positive case. Based on this information, a determination is made as to which individuals need to be placed in mandatory quarantine, and those individuals will be contacted by the health department directly.
Because there were no students in the Owasco school building this week, it made the entire notification and contact tracing process a little simpler. It will be a little more complicated when students return to our buildings for in-person learning, but now we know more about how to handle it.
If a student’s parent/guardian or a staff member is notified by the health department that they have tested positive for COVID-19, it is possible that an entire classroom at the elementary level could have to move into a fully remote learning model during a quarantine period of 14 days depending on the circumstances. At the secondary level, more than one classroom could have to move into a fully remote learning model during a quarantine period, again depending on the circumstances.
One major thing we learned through the process this week is that as long as students and staff members wear their masks properly and remain socially distant, they will be less likely to be placed in mandatory quarantine. No matter the circumstance, the district will always make decisions regarding COVID-19 in partnership with the Cayuga County Health Department.
Joseph Sheppard
Auburn
Joseph Sheppard is the president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.
