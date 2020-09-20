Letter: Auburn contact tracing gets tested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this week, the Auburn Enlarged City School District had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, which was the school district’s very first case. We are incredibly thankful that the staff member did not have any contact with students, mainly due to the district’s phase-in approach to reopening. Though we would prefer not to have any COVID-19 cases in our schools, it is undoubtedly inevitable. The positive case this week was certainly a learning experience for us on everything that follows and the school district’s responsibilities when a person in our schools tests positive.

When a student or staff member in the district tests positive for COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department will notify the parent/guardian of the student or the staff member directly to inform them of the positive test result and need to be placed in mandatory isolation. From there, the school will work closely with the health department to investigate the situation and determine who may have had contact with the confirmed positive case. Based on this information, a determination is made as to which individuals need to be placed in mandatory quarantine, and those individuals will be contacted by the health department directly.