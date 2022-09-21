Letter: Auburn correct to scrutinize smoke shops

Tobacco-Free CNY congratulates the city of Auburn on passing a six-month moratorium on establishing and operating new smoke shops as it considers further policy. Although cannabis sales are a new topic with lots of interest, it’s important to remember that tobacco retail continues to be a problem as well. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death.

Where there are tobacco retailers, there is advertising giving youth the message that tobacco use is the norm, when actually only 18% of Cayuga County adults currently use tobacco products. In addition, people trying to break the habit can easily be triggered to grab a pack by advertisements in retail establishments. Tobacco companies spend over $8 billion a year on tobacco marketing, and over $163 million of that is used in New York state, according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids.

Research has shown that tobacco use rates are affected by where retailers are located and how concentrated they are in a given area. Retailers are often concentrated in communities at higher risk for poor health outcomes, including low-income areas and communities with Black and Hispanic residents. To counter this, some communities have implemented policies to restrict the number of tobacco retailers or where they can be located, thus reducing exposure to tobacco advertising and its effects — particularly important for youth and those trying to quit smoking.

The city of Auburn has recognized the harmful effects smoke shops can have on the community and their citizens. Tobacco-Free CNY applauds this step and will continue to support this effort to address the impact of tobacco and vape retailers on the health of Auburn residents.

Karyn Johnson

Syracuse

Karyn Johnson is program coordinator for Tobacco-Free CNY.