How many of you would like to see a representative ﬁom the conservative political spectrum work on the Auburn City Council? Would the participation of a well-qualiﬁed Republican/Conservative ensure a more democratic process than the one-party monopoly that it is now?
Fortunately, Auburn has a hard-working, unafraid to get his hands dirty, highly intelligent, creative, courageous, ambitious, compassionate, easy to gain access to, honest, honorable, well-presented, well-spoken, family-oriented person, who will serve as a fresh new member of the Auburn City Council.
Mr. Tim Locastro will effectively assess the status of any given issue. Being fair, he will consider the best approaches for problem solving the complex situations involved in city governance. He understands the importance of determining how to achieve the best solutions and evaluating the effects of the results of any plans. As a businessperson, and customer advocate, he uses these techniques to maintain his great professional reputation and personal legacy.
As a collegial, wise and social young person, he appreciates the absolute importance of getting along respectfully with all others. He also possesses the fortitude and perspicacity necessary to avoid becoming a “head nodder” for whatever actions that the council decides is best for all Auburnians. He is willing to do the necessary work to make our city a safe, affordable, welcoming place to live in. Tim Locastro is not an elitist, nor a self-congratulatory back patter. He will make informed decisions that will positively impact all city residents.
Isn’t it about time for political diversity on the Auburn City Council?
Joan Sigona
Fleming