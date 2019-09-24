As I talk to people while campaigning, a key issue keeps coming up: When the Auburn City Council awards a contract do they follow up and review the work they authorized. In my business, I learned no detail was too small. It is all about the details. A perfect example of this is the paving of streets in Auburn. Why are we paving streets as the school year starts for our kids? Why not schedule this work earlier in the summer? How many school buses and parents driving students to school have been delayed because of streets being closed or rerouted due to paving in the last few weeks? In addition, this work will stretch out into November, which means the asphalt isn’t really as suitable for paving as it would be in the summer. There are safety concerns and inefficiencies that could have been avoided if this work was done when schools were on their summer break.
This is why we need a city council that is engaged and aware of issues that are important to our citizens. Councilors should meet with the contractors and have a good handle on how these contracts are performed and scheduled. When you do work on your house, do you simply hire a contractor and walk away until they are finished? Of course not — you ask questions and you make sure the work is being performed according to the agreement you had when you hired the contractor.
Let’s elect people who listen to their constituents and manage the city’s business as if it was their own. I have spent months talking to Auburn citizens and listening to their concerns. Part of being an elected official means looking at these contracts and managing how they should be implemented. If I am elected to the Auburn City Council, I will propose that once a month the city council should hold a council meeting in a different neighborhood around the City. Neighbors will be able to attend and talk to councilors about issues in their neighborhood that need to be addressed. Let’s bring government back to the people. If you want someone who will listen to you and watch out for your best interests, please vote for me in November. I am Tim Locastro and I am running for Auburn City Council.
You have free articles remaining.
Tim Locastro
Auburn