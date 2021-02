The mayor and city council are totally uncaring to the hard-working citizens of Auburn, New York. Two months ago, these "representatives" gave the city manager a $30,000 raise. Now, these same "representatives" are going to reassess every property in Auburn. The result will be higher taxes for 98% of the city's citizens. A few will receive a lower assessment to make it look good. Why do we even have a Republican on the council? Can anyone say pension?