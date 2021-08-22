 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Auburn fails to intervene in intolerable situation
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Auburn fails to intervene in intolerable situation

{{featured_button_text}}

Safe to say, despite all the committees in the world, and code enforcement offices, if your neighbor is running a chop shop, drug exchange and landfill, the best recourse is to sell your home and move elsewhere. A year ago, my neighbor across the way sold their home and moved away. Today, I see my side neighbor has her place listed for sale. By next year, I’ll be next. Loud music, motorcycles, out-of-state plates, crotch rockets make life on front porches intolerable. Call the cops? Sure, but unless they are staked out, the situation is less noticeable when a black and white vehicle pulls up. Very disturbing. Do something and prove me wrong.

Kathy West

Auburn

0
0
0
1
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News