Letter: Auburn food pantry can use your help

I am a candidate for Confirmation in the Catholic Community of St. Ann, Sacred Heart, St. Alphonsus and Holy Family. I’m participating in a service project to help feed the hungry. I had seven different choices to choose from, but I thought it was important to help families, in our area, that are having trouble getting enough to eat.

The COVID-19 virus has affected the lives of many people. A lot of those people live in our community and depend on food pantries. With some help, I was able to find The Calvary Food Pantry, which provides for many hungry people. The mission of the Pantry is to meet emergency needs of residents in the geographical area of Auburn and to advocate for the end of hunger in Cayuga County. I want to help the pantry so they can continue to feed those that are in need of food.

A donation of $5, $10, $15, $20 or whatever you can afford would be appreciated. The pandemic has made it really hard for the pantry to keep their shelves stocked. If your donation could be sent by March 22, this would ensure that the pantry has enough food to make and distribute their annual Easter food baskets.

Checks can be made to: The Cavalry Food Pantry

C/O Nancy Shefield

90 Franklin St.

Auburn, NY 13021