Letter: Auburn has dangerous traffic situations

We've lived about 25 years on Burt Avenue here in Auburn. We're about midway between Hamilton and Swift streets and there is quite a distance between the two.
It's a nice neighborhood with nice neighbors. Several homes in this long section of Burt Avenue have their share of kids of all ages.
With that in mind, there are a lot kids that are walking or playing in and near the street at any given time of day or evening.
A lot of kids walk in the street in the winter going to and from school.
We get a lot of traffic that uses this section of street, and very few of them observe the speed limit of 30 mph. (I think it should be less, like the 20 mph used in school zones.)
Just in the last several months, two pets have been hit and killed on this section of Burt Avenue by speeders and neither driver stopped afterwards.
I really do not want to see someone's kid get hit.
So I bought a sign and placed it out by the curb in front of my house. It reads: "DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS LIVE HERE!" I've seen several of them around Auburn.
It lasted for several weeks, but I went out the other day and it was gone! It had been stolen.
Did I offend some one? Did they need it for their own street maybe? I don't think so.
What a sad,narrow minded and thoughtless person(s)!
I will buy another, and maybe this time, I'll nail it to the phone pole.
While we are at it, on a daily basis, I travel down Burt Avenue and Up Elizabeth Street to South Street.
It seems that almost more often than not, while I sit on Elisabeth Street and wait for the traffic light to turn green for me, when it does, a truck will fly by on South Street, running the red light.
Also, these trucks running up and down South Street are constantly using a rather loud item they call a "jake-brake".
They have these on the trucks to help slow down in a hurry, because their regular brakes are not enough to slow the truck down.
No truck should be going so fast, they have to use these brakes while in the city. Yet I can hear them using these brakes all the time, even while inside my house with windows closed, two blocks away.
I've seen other municipality's that have signs posted that the use of these "jake-bakes" are not allowed within their limits. Why not Auburn?
Some thing needs to be done about the truck traffic on South Street, and the speeders on Burt Avenue before someone gets hurt or killed!
J. Michael Currier
Auburn
