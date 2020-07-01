Letter: Auburn has dangerous traffic situations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We've lived about 25 years on Burt Avenue here in Auburn. We're about midway between Hamilton and Swift streets and there is quite a distance between the two.

It's a nice neighborhood with nice neighbors. Several homes in this long section of Burt Avenue have their share of kids of all ages.

With that in mind, there are a lot kids that are walking or playing in and near the street at any given time of day or evening.

A lot of kids walk in the street in the winter going to and from school.

We get a lot of traffic that uses this section of street, and very few of them observe the speed limit of 30 mph. (I think it should be less, like the 20 mph used in school zones.)

Just in the last several months, two pets have been hit and killed on this section of Burt Avenue by speeders and neither driver stopped afterwards.

I really do not want to see someone's kid get hit.

So I bought a sign and placed it out by the curb in front of my house. It reads: "DRIVE LIKE YOUR KIDS LIVE HERE!" I've seen several of them around Auburn.

It lasted for several weeks, but I went out the other day and it was gone! It had been stolen.