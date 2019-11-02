As a former Auburn school district social studies teacher, I ask all of my former students and all citizens to consider the following: Voters need to reward good government. Washington is a mess. Albany is frustrating. Cayuga County government can't find an administrator and has had multiple other problems to deal with this year. In contrast our city government has been working really well. When compared to our other levels of government our Auburn City Council is effective and they have had success. Take a look around Auburn is looking great, downtown is looking great, our parks are looking great! When we have a government that works we need to give it credit. Please join me in giving credit where credit is due by re-electing Mayor Quill and City Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Dia Carabajal so that they can keep up their great work for Auburn.
William Tenity
Auburn