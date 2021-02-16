Letter: Auburn High isn't a magical name

I read with interest all the points put forth by Charles LaDouce regarding the renaming of Auburn High School. Of course people of my generation, born prior to 1953, never attended Auburn High School. We went to East, Central, West or Carmel. Some, even older, went to Holy Family. Others attended Port Byron, Weedsport or other of the surrounding schools. Some current Auburnians even went to high schools in other states.
But, somehow, Mr. LaDouce has managed to give Auburn High School — at least to his mind — a legendary place in the annals of secondary education. A place which can never be dishonored by an association with mere mortals.
To quote the great Bugs Bunny, "What a maroon."
Play nice,
Tom Woods
Auburn