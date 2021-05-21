Letter: Auburn High School symbolizes city's unity

It is not a good idea to rename Auburn High School in honor of Harriet Tubman. This suggestion fails to recognize the historical significance and unifying event to the community when the high school opened in 1970.

The history of high schools in the Auburn dates back, at least, to the early 1900s. At that time there was one high school located off of North Street between Garden and Chapel Streets. That building was later modernized and became Central High School. Thereafter in 1930 a new high school was built on Franklin Street named East High School. In 1940, a third high school was built on West Genesee Street designated as West High School. Also, Holy Family Catholic High School was established on North Street in the 1930s.

Each of these schools were designated to perform various functions and fill specific needs. East High was utilized to educate students desiring to pursue college studies. Central High became a school to train females to become clerical and secretarial employees. West High was established as a school to train students to become factory workers. Holy Family high was a small school which educated its students to pursue many diverse careers.