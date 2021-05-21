Letter: Auburn High School symbolizes city's unity

It is not a good idea to rename Auburn High School in honor of Harriet Tubman. This suggestion fails to recognize the historical significance and unifying event to the community when the high school opened in 1970.
The history of high schools in the Auburn dates back, at least, to the early 1900s. At that time there was one high school located off of North Street between Garden and Chapel Streets. That building was later modernized and became Central High School. Thereafter in 1930 a new high school was built on Franklin Street named East High School. In 1940, a third high school was built on West Genesee Street designated as West High School. Also, Holy Family Catholic High School was established on North Street in the 1930s.
Each of these schools were designated to perform various functions and fill specific needs. East High was utilized to educate students desiring to pursue college studies. Central High became a school to train females to become clerical and secretarial employees. West High was established as a school to train students to become factory workers. Holy Family high was a small school which educated its students to pursue many diverse careers.
The public high schools functions did cause various degrees of discrimination and some prejudice. These attitudes gradually disappeared when students from all the schools pursued many college careers entering professions including medicine, dentistry, law and education to mention a few.
A factor that was instrumental in unifying the students, at that time, was that all interscholastic athletics were composed of students from all three public high schools to participate as one team known as Auburn High School. Championship Auburn teams were celebrated for all sports in the central New York area.
In 1970, two significant events occurred. A new high school was being constructed on Lake Avenue. The Catholic High School, Mount Carmel, which replaced Holy Family High, announced that it was closing in June of 1970. This meant that for the first time in Auburn history that there would be one high school that students from all parts of the city, of all religious denominations, would be attending a school now known as Auburn High School in the Fall of 1970. All prior attitudes and prejudices would now be eliminated. This was a monumental unifying and historical event.
The suggestion that the name of Auburn High School be changed to be named in honor of Harriet Tubman would destroy this unity.
John C. Rossi
Auburn