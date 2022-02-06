 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Auburn historical site deserves attention

I want to thank Leroy Leubner for bringing the New Guinea Negro Settlement to the attention of all Auburnians to know about. This was my project I worked on years ago. This was a part of Auburn's history. I had asked Barbara Dungey to help as no one else seemed to be interested. She obliged and her husband drove us to the site to see what it looked like now. She took pictures as I did not have a camera and also took notes concerning it. However, we did not finish it because Mrs. Dungey was not able to continue on because she became ill. I never pursued it any further because I did not know anyone who would help me at that time. So I just let it go. However, a young male central New York college student had heard of my relation to Harriet Tubman and gave me a copy of his research he had done. There are other important sites here in Auburn also.

Pauline Copes-Johnson

Auburn

