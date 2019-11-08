I was recently at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelus and saw an individual wearing a jacket that said Guinness Book of World records. I approached him and asked do you work for that organization? He replied yes and said he was here doing a story on the North Division Street bridge. I said why and he replied, well, as far as I've been told, they built the Golden Gate bridge faster than it's taken the city of Auburn to replace that bridge on North Division street. Good job, city of Auburn leaders! Also another good job on William Street in front of the YMCA. That road was all redone this past year only to be all torn apart again! This is what happens when you have two retired fire chiefs running a city who know nothing about politics and should just retire or go back to being a fireman!
James Henry
Auburn