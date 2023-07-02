QUESTION: what is fun? refreshing? free? AND undeniably healthy? The answer is swimming!

In Auburn we are oh-so lucky to be living fairly near Owasco and the other God-given Finger Lakes. But Auburnians young and old can — and should — thank the City of Auburn for hiring lifeguards and staff for the Casey Park swimming pool again this summer.

Casey Pool at 150 N. Division St. will be open for swimmers daily from noon until 6 pm. The huge outdoor city pool welcomes swimmers July 5 through Aug. 25. To be sure the weather is safe to open Casey Pool, people can call 315-253-4247.

Did you know swimming is an efficient — albeit refreshing and enjoyable — way to burn calories? A 160-pound person burns about 423 calories an hour while leisurely swimming laps. A swimmer burns up to 715 calories an hour swimming at a more vigorous pace.

Exercising in water is not only refreshing. Swimming helps bodily aches and pains disappear. It is healthy for all ages because this exercise incorporates all muscle groups.

And swimming is enjoyably healthy. Ask any doctor!

Sue Hemingway

Auburn