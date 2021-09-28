Letter: Auburn made a bad deal on land sale

The letter “Sale of Auburn land was shortsighted” by Rebecca Ruggles was spot on, environmentally. I would like to address the decision and its process in this letter. How is it that a private business can buy property valued at over $214,000 from Auburn for $10,000? You bet this company is moving forward quickly with their destructive work. The value of wood off this property aside, I would love to be a party to a deal like this. The city said they didn’t want to pay the taxes any longer. I have a financially sound suggestion. They should have opened that sale to bid and then used the money they raised to invest or improve Auburn. I believe this clearly shows that the people of Auburn should watch their representatives very closely. I would even suggest that anyone who agreed with that questionable transaction, at best, be voted out when their term ends. They need to be accountable for this transaction.
Maryl Mendillo
Aurora