Letter: Auburn made a bad deal on land sale

The letter “Sale of Auburn land was shortsighted” by Rebecca Ruggles was spot on, environmentally. I would like to address the decision and its process in this letter. How is it that a private business can buy property valued at over $214,000 from Auburn for $10,000? You bet this company is moving forward quickly with their destructive work. The value of wood off this property aside, I would love to be a party to a deal like this. The city said they didn’t want to pay the taxes any longer. I have a financially sound suggestion. They should have opened that sale to bid and then used the money they raised to invest or improve Auburn. I believe this clearly shows that the people of Auburn should watch their representatives very closely. I would even suggest that anyone who agreed with that questionable transaction, at best, be voted out when their term ends. They need to be accountable for this transaction.