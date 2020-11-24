Letter: Auburn manager raise not appropriate

I would like to know what the city council was thinking when they all voted in favor of giving Jeff Dygert a raise. With COVID cases increasing, now is not the time to be giving out raises. It may be a matter of time when our governor decides to shut down the state again.

With businesses closing and people out of work maybe the city council should start thinking about the people of Auburn. We all know that our taxes will be going up because of COVID.

Mr. Dygert, you should be ashamed of even thinking about taking this raise. Why not wait until we get back on our feet and back to normal?

Frank Sciortino

Auburn

