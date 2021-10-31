Letter: Auburn must address declining population

One of my concerns for Auburn, that I have often discussed, is the declining population of our city. During my recent debate, current sitting council member and incumbent candidate Terry Cuddy stated, paraphrased, that a diminishing population is not a measure of a city’s health, moreover we should be focused on our quality of life. After all New York and all "Rust Belt" states have been declining in population, since the 1950s.

This is, in fact, not true. While Auburn's population slipped from 36,700 in 1950 to 26,800 in 2016 (-26.97%), New York state saw a 33% increase in population. In fact our "Rust Belt" counterparts all saw population growth: Indiana +68%, Michigan +56%, Ohio +46%, Pennsylvania +22%. As a matter of fact, Auburn’s population has dropped from 27,200 to 25,500 during Mr. Cuddy’s time in office (-1,700 residents or 6.25% loss).

Most local governments find incentives to promote population growth because it generates immediate development revenue in the form of permit fees, utility fees, property tax increases and sales taxes.

As a city council candidate, I am concerned with our city’s depopulation, as it leads to empty storefronts, abandoned housing and fewer taxpayers shouldering the local growing tax burden. Remember, we just increased the salary of our city manager 22% (from $122,515 to $150,000) and hired 25 new city employees for our new ambulance service ... so fewer taxpayers means each of our share of the burden goes up! How’s that for your quality of life?!

Auburn deserves a realistic visionary on their leadership team, not someone who doesn’t understand that the consequences of our city’s decisions are driving people away.

Please follow me at Rob Otterstatter for Auburn City Council to read my other thoughts and help get me elected on Nov. 2 to represent your voice in Auburn, New York.

Rob Otterstatter

Auburn

Rob Otterstatter is a candidate for Auburn City Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0