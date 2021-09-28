Letter: Auburn must do more about drug problems

I am a ninth-generation Auburnian, plan on living here with my family for a long time, and I believe in playing an active role in making sure Auburn is a great place for the children of our community to grow and flourish. Our children need to feel comfortable as a part of our community, and not just count down the days until they’re old enough to go away to college and then onto a career elsewhere, with no intention to ever return to Auburn again.

In order to do that, first, our children need to feel safe in their community — I have over 20 years experience in law enforcement, much of that working in communities throughout our country, helping reduce criminal activity. Under our city’s current administration, we have seen an uptick in criminal behavior ... especially violent and drug-related incidents — this is a problem.

In June, then-Police Chief Shawn Butler addressed our city council on this very issue; there has been little, if any, public response.