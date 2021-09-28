Letter: Auburn must do more about drug problems

I am a ninth-generation Auburnian, plan on living here with my family for a long time, and I believe in playing an active role in making sure Auburn is a great place for the children of our community to grow and flourish. Our children need to feel comfortable as a part of our community, and not just count down the days until they’re old enough to go away to college and then onto a career elsewhere, with no intention to ever return to Auburn again.
In order to do that, first, our children need to feel safe in their community — I have over 20 years experience in law enforcement, much of that working in communities throughout our country, helping reduce criminal activity. Under our city’s current administration, we have seen an uptick in criminal behavior ... especially violent and drug-related incidents — this is a problem.
In June, then-Police Chief Shawn Butler addressed our city council on this very issue; there has been little, if any, public response.
We have a drug problem in Auburn, New York. A local peer advocate, Bryan Bush, recently described the effect of COVID-19 on our drug problem in a Auburn as “gasoline on the fire.” Locals are moving away from heroin to the synthetic drug “molly,” which is easier to get. Our local Dr. Adam Duckett recently discovered a male patient of his in his 60s, with no history of substance abuse, using molly intravenously.
Currently at my farm-to-table restaurant, Octane Social House, we are using our platform of socially bridging gaps to help support addiction recovery with bi-monthly “Recovery Speaks” events which pack the house. While I have seen our sheriff and coroner attend these events, I have yet to see an elected member of our city council in attendance. Unfortunately, they seem quite disconnected with this and many other issues.
While I do acknowledge the city’s elected officials have certainly taken some effective steps towards addressing our city’s opioid addiction crisis through the financial assistance at Nick's Ride 4 Friends, more must be done.
I routinely see needles in local parking lots and strung-out residents, walking our streets like zombies.
We must continue addressing drug market interventions, shutting down overt drug markets and identifying street-level dealers to stop the problem at its source.
While Auburn PD is doing yeoman’s work, we must all work together to take back our city.
Robert Otterstatter
Auburn
Robert Otterstatter is a candidate for Auburn City Council.