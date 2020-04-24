Letter: Auburn needs help from Katko in DC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic instantaneously created many uncertainties for all of us and I hope this letter finds everyone safe and healthy. While the health impact of this crisis is of primary concern, there is real economic impact that is affecting every segment of our society, including families, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government.

The crisis has coincided with the start of the city of Auburn’s annual budget process and we are presented with many unknowns.

First was the amount of state funding we were set to receive. So far, our budgeted state funding has not decreased; however, depending on the state’s finances going forward, the governor may adjust that funding as he deems necessary.

Second is sales tax, which is a major contributor to our city’s revenues. Last year, our budgeted sales tax was $9.1 million. The decision we face currently is how much we should decrease this amount amidst so much uncertainty. The NY State Association of Counties has advised us to prepare for a 3% to 12% decline in annual sales tax. Accordingly, we have asked the city manager and comptroller to apply these calculations and present us with an austerity budget that can get us through the next year of uncertain times.