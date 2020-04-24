Letter: Auburn needs help from Katko in DC

The COVID-19 pandemic instantaneously created many uncertainties for all of us and I hope this letter finds everyone safe and healthy. While the health impact of this crisis is of primary concern, there is real economic impact that is affecting every segment of our society, including families, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government.
The crisis has coincided with the start of the city of Auburn’s annual budget process and we are presented with many unknowns.
First was the amount of state funding we were set to receive. So far, our budgeted state funding has not decreased; however, depending on the state’s finances going forward, the governor may adjust that funding as he deems necessary.
Second is sales tax, which is a major contributor to our city’s revenues. Last year, our budgeted sales tax was $9.1 million. The decision we face currently is how much we should decrease this amount amidst so much uncertainty. The NY State Association of Counties has advised us to prepare for a 3% to 12% decline in annual sales tax. Accordingly, we have asked the city manager and comptroller to apply these calculations and present us with an austerity budget that can get us through the next year of uncertain times.
Third is whether or not the federal government will take action to assist state and local governments. On April 16, the council approved Mayor Quill to sign on to a New York Conference of Mayors letter to lobby our congressional delegation on the need for direct federal aid. However, this week the Congress’ third stimulus bill was finalized and will not contain this much-needed aid.
Nationwide, local governments have many difficult decisions to make as we all face the uncertainty of this crisis. Our state has been hit the hardest, and in Auburn we are preparing for austerity measures to get us through the next year. The forthcoming economic fallout will be even more devastating without the federal government stepping up to assist.
Senator Schumer has led the charge in Washington regarding the need for state and local aid. We now need Congressman Katko to wield the influence he has as a member of the President’s Opening Up America Again Congressional Group. He has a unique opportunity to convince the powers that be in Washington that communities throughout the country will be devastated without direct aid. It is imperative that he advocate for Auburn.
Jimmy Giannettino
Auburn
Jimmy Giannettino is an Auburn city councilor.
