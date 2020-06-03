Letter: Auburn offers model for divided nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Floyd was killed by a police officer, an outcome that almost certainly would not have happened were he white. It’s an American tragedy. I’m disgusted and heartbroken.

In Auburn this weekend, demonstrators exercised their constitutional right to protest and advocate for justice. Their actions were not met by hostility from law enforcement. They were met with compassion. Both Chief Butler and Sheriff Schenck took a knee with protesters in solidarity with their stated mission- to disavow racism, to demand that policymakers tackle inequity head on, and to mourn.

Chief Butler and Sheriff Schenck were able to stand with protesters because of their deep commitment to our community. They have credibility because they have promoted transparency and built trust. That is what real strength is. That’s what real leadership is.

That the demonstration ended at the Equal Rights Heritage Center is a poetic bright spot in the midst of some of the darkest days in our nation’s recent history.