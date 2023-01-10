Letter: Auburn officials' priorities are misguided

My court hearing stemming from my arrest over the wildflower incident was held Dec. 22. I was offered an ACD (adjournment in contemplation of dismissal). Normally, considered a good outcome. It’s essentially a conditional pause in the case with the hope of a dismissal later on. To me, this is a legal technicality for someone who lacks the integrity to stand by his beliefs — especially when feet are being held to the fire. No thank you.

Given the conditional nature of the state’s offer, I rejected it. A trial was set for March 28. Motions will be heard in mid-February.

For me, this case represents a heinous example of government overreach and a failure in leadership — a case in which unelected government officials (city manager and corporation counsel) have used Auburn Police Department and Code Enforcement Department to cudgel a law-abiding citizen with whom they disagree or dislike in order to settle a score (the disagreement over the parking lot at 108 Osborne St., their support of the bad actor bar, and their defense of the mediocre status quo).

I think this is an important issue because it demonstrates the city’s odd priorities. Why harass a citizen who is trying to beautify and reinvigorate his street/neighborhood by planting wildflowers and a pumpkin patch on a garbage-filled city-owned lot prior to that? The city has so many other (bigger) problems — besides wildflowers planted in a right of way near my home — that need to be addressed; lack of quality housing, high property taxes, disproportionate levels of crime, hopelessness, lack of good jobs, dwindling population, rampant drug use, homelessness and underperforming schools.

Personally, I hope that this issue helps to bring awareness to Auburn’s misguided priorities — which might bring change in the upcoming 2023 city elections.

James Udall

Auburn