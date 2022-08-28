Letter: Auburn parcels should become a park

On Jan. 18, I proposed that the city purchase the property at 116-118 Osborne St. for the future purpose of creating a public park honoring Harry and Kate Freeman, co-founders of Auburn and the creators of a foundational piece of the Underground Railroad called "The New Guinea Negro Settlement." I spoke at the city council meeting of March 3, officially requesting this purchase, and held a phone meeting with a representative from state Sen. John Mannion's office on May 4 regarding this proposal, explaining that the proposed park would be part of a long-needed infrastructure project addressing the poor condition of the streets and sidewalks in this neighborhood; I also told her that the property at 116-118 Osborne St. had been the site of two separate gas stations from the 1930s through the early 1960s and may have residual underground tanks, piping and contaminated soil remaining from these establishments. She agreed that the remediation of such potential contamination would be beyond the ability of a private entity, and that the city was best suited for the acquisition of the "brownfield" grant funds required for such a task. She also stated that the proposal seemed reasonable, and that she would contact the mayor and/or the city manager for further discussion. I write this letter to reinforce this proposal and to explain that I'm not advocating for the expenditure of city tax revenues; instead I propose that the city re-examine the status of the surplus 2021 federal funds that were "reprogrammed earlier this year and determine if there are unspent monies available to effect this purchase." The article published in The Citizen on April 25 firmly establishes that the city recognizes the need for extensive improvements there; accordingly I submit that the acquisition of this property and including the creation of a public park in the overall planning for these improvements is in the best interests of the citizens of "History's Hometown," and ask the city management explore funding options for this purchase. New Guinea was a sanctuary created through the cooperation and support of the Hardenberghs and Freemans, protecting escaping slaves and providing them an opportunity for freedom during a time when New York was still a slave state; certainly this should be considered a source of pride for Auburn.