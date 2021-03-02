Letter: Auburn parents should fight for funding

Parents in the Auburn school district underestimate the power of their influence in communicating with leaders of public education. I’ve been involved as a parent in this district for 13 years, and have many more years invested to go. As parents, we are historically the first to complain when a school needs to close, when the budget cuts start to visibly hurt our children, when there are sweeping staff cuts, increasingly large classroom sizes, and the arts must be thinned. Everybody has an opinion after these hard decisions are made, but many haven’t yet used their voices to rally support to combat the budget crisis that Auburn school district faces presently. Now is the time.

This issue is not an us vs. them with our local administration, and I can not say enough good about the overreached efforts that our Auburn educators make to fill the needs our children have. Sitting through a #fixandfundit open forum, where parents are desperately needed for involvement, I heard the list that our district would be able to supply our children with if we actually had the additional $25 million that Cuomo is depriving Auburn School. Just some of those things include increased staffing, additional supports for special education, smaller classroom sizes, and restoration of our program losses over the years. Our 12-year-old with special education services is a model of how invaluable the program of inclusion is in our district. This underfunded list of needs serves not only the most vulnerable of our district, but provides for all students.