Letter: Auburn pastor offers words of encouragement

Pastor Patrick David Heery's "A love letter to my Catholic brothers and sisters," published in Sunday's The Citizen, was a poignant reminder that the Catholic community of Auburn is grieving the impending loss of their home churches: the buildings where many of our most sacred and precious faith memories are stored. The loss of these churches is painful. We need to revisit our history in these edifices and share our stories as he so eloquently noted.
His words, "May we discover new energy, love each other better, and go into the community where the real work of God waits" are a call to action.
Thank you, Pastor Heery, for your words of consolation, comfort and hope.
Ronayne Herbert
Auburn