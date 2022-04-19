Letter: Auburn police see more scooter, e-bike traffic

The city of Auburn has seen an increase in the use of electric bikes and scooters as of late. The Auburn Police Department would like to remind the residents of Auburn who are owners of such devices, that there are rules that apply to the use of electric bikes and electric scooters.

• You can operate these devices on highways with a posted speed limit of 30 MPH or less.

• You cannot operate these devices on a sidewalk except as authorized by local law or ordinance

• An electric bike or scooter cannot be registered

• Just as riding a bicycle you are required to follow all the traffic laws (stop at stop signs, red lights, etc.)

Operation of a registered ATV on a public highway:

• You cannot operate an ATV on a public highway unless the highway is designated and posted for ATV use, of which there are no such streets in the city of Auburn.

Vehicles that cannot be registered or operated on New York state sidewalks, streets or highways:

• Mini-bike

• Off-road motorcycle (dirt bike)

• Go-Kart

• Golf Cart

James Slayton

Auburn

James Slayton is the Auburn Police Department chief.

