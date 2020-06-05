Letter: Auburn protest shows the world a model

Letter: Auburn protest shows the world a model

{{featured_button_text}}

Though I am not a resident of Auburn, I was extremely proud and moved by the peaceful and heartfelt demonstration that occurred on Sunday through the city, which was wonderfully reported by The Citizen. We need to stand together to make racism wrong — again — in our country. Those of use who are white, need to deeply confront the white privilege within. Violence is never the answer. To those answering the call on Sunday in Auburn, including police officers who stood, and kneeled, with the crowd: Martin Luther King Jr. is smiling from heaven. If only that spirit could again spread across our wounded nation.

Judy Holmes

Syracuse

Letters to the editor logo
Deposit Photos
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News