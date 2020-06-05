Letter: Auburn protest shows the world a model

Though I am not a resident of Auburn, I was extremely proud and moved by the peaceful and heartfelt demonstration that occurred on Sunday through the city, which was wonderfully reported by The Citizen. We need to stand together to make racism wrong — again — in our country. Those of use who are white, need to deeply confront the white privilege within. Violence is never the answer. To those answering the call on Sunday in Auburn, including police officers who stood, and kneeled, with the crowd: Martin Luther King Jr. is smiling from heaven. If only that spirit could again spread across our wounded nation.