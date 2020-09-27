Letter: Auburn ready for next school reopening phase

Monday, Sept. 28, marks the start of Phase 2 of the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s phase-in reopening. During this phase, students in grades kindergarten through two, seven, 11 and 12 will return to our school buildings for in-person learning on an A/B rotation. We have spent months preparing for a safe in-person reopening, and we are optimistic that everything will go smoothly as long as all of the important guidelines are followed.
If you have students participating in the hybrid learning model and attending school in-person, please remind them that they are required to wear face masks at all times while on a school bus and in school except during designated mask breaks and while eating. Additionally, all students and staff need to maintain social distancing. Adhering to these two vital guidelines will be what helps our district remain open should we have a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19.
There is no doubt that this pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone. It has affected people’s emotions, financial situations, and overall livelihoods. Businesses and government institutions have been forced to implement new guidelines and spend exorbitant amounts of money on personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and much more. For school districts like ours, that is detrimental to our overall budget.
Now, more than ever, it is essential that everyone participates in the U.S. Census. The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census was moved up to Sept. 30. Although a federal judge has ruled against that deadline, that decision could still be appealed, so if you haven’t already, please set aside a few minutes to complete the census at my2020census.gov.
Our community receives federal funding based on the census count. This funding goes to programs and services that are critical for our schools, students, and young children such as special education, Head Start, after-school programs, classroom technology, food assistance programs, maternal and child health programs, and so much more.
Without a proper census count for our community, Auburn’s federal funding will be greatly impacted. Funding for our students will be jeopardized more than it already has been with New York not giving us our fair share. It will create even more financial difficulties for the Auburn School District.
Please, do your part by completing the U.S. 2020 Census. Our future generation is depending on you!
Joseph Sheppard
Auburn
Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.
