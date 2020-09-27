Letter: Auburn ready for next school reopening phase

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Sept. 28, marks the start of Phase 2 of the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s phase-in reopening. During this phase, students in grades kindergarten through two, seven, 11 and 12 will return to our school buildings for in-person learning on an A/B rotation. We have spent months preparing for a safe in-person reopening, and we are optimistic that everything will go smoothly as long as all of the important guidelines are followed.

If you have students participating in the hybrid learning model and attending school in-person, please remind them that they are required to wear face masks at all times while on a school bus and in school except during designated mask breaks and while eating. Additionally, all students and staff need to maintain social distancing. Adhering to these two vital guidelines will be what helps our district remain open should we have a student or staff member test positive for COVID-19.

There is no doubt that this pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone. It has affected people’s emotions, financial situations, and overall livelihoods. Businesses and government institutions have been forced to implement new guidelines and spend exorbitant amounts of money on personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and much more. For school districts like ours, that is detrimental to our overall budget.