Letter: Auburn school board must do better

The school board sets the budget and reviews the money that the district has in reserves and how much they can use keeping the 4% cap. They have several meetings prior to the budget vote discussing several scenarios regarding the budget and the budget lines the money comes from. The excess money in the reserves should offset some of the taxes that the community pays. The school board has a responsibility to the district, students and the community. The board of education is not being financially responsible to the taxpayers in the district that they represent.

Suggestions on spending the $8 million so New York state will not take our money: (1) Talk to the building administrators and teachers on the frontlines of the district to offer suggestions on what they and their students really need. (2) For school district officials to be financially responsible to us and NOT to ask for a tax increase in May 2023. Our school board should do their job and be financially responsible to the taxpayer. If this scenario happens, I will vote no, ask my fellow citizens to vote no, and vote out those on the school board seeking another term who favor such a proposal, and vote in a candidate that they feel would be financially responsible.