Letter: Auburn school board needs new leaders

As more is revealed about the board’s activities over recent years, the issues reveal the continual failed leadership of Joseph Sheppard and Eli Hernandez. Under their leadership, the board has continued inappropriate and, likely, illegal executive sessions (a.k.a. pre-meeting strategy sessions) where they schedule them before the public board meeting and do not disclose the topic of the session. Their tactics regarding the high school name change have been less than forthcoming, manipulative and have disregarded the sentiment of the public. With more than can be contained in this editorial, it is clear that it is time for new leadership on the BOE.

While Ian Phillips has put his name forward for president, it is clear by his involvement in the same tactics, as well as his political agenda and conflicts of interest, that he is not fit to serve in board leadership. Stepping down as the chair of the Democratic Party of Cayuga County just a couple weeks ago does not resolve these issues. He is employed by the same union with which the board negotiates for teacher contracts. He has not completed/signed any disclosure of interest forms as a board member nor has he recused himself from any votes. He solicited the Young Democrats Club (that he began) to help with his campaign as well as stage a show of support for the name change of the high school. He staged a "photo op" with himself and a select few members of the board with State Sen. John Mannion to present a state check to AECSD and then the union used district email to solicit teachers to attend a fundraiser for Sen. Mannion. As Senator Mannion’s former campaign manager, Phillips continues to show his inability to distinguish between his role as a (former) party chair, (former) campaign manager, union employee, business owner and BOE member.