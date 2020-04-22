Letter: Auburn school district should not raise taxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most likely all of you have already read the article on the front page of The Citizen newspaper on April 15, whereas Superintendent Jeff Pirrozolo mentioned the raising of our "school property taxes" by 1.67%, with much because of the corona virus pandemic.

I am a retired hospital employee (my job was in management and environmental department as a front line foreman), this pandemic is much like tuberculosis; it is an air-borne disease and it arrived on our shores via other countries. We must all listen to our governor, Andrew Cuomo, who is doing an outstanding job at keeping New Yorkers informed daily. We must all do our part by social distancing and the wearing of masks when out and about during the day. This will stop the spread of COVID-19, and possibly lead to the softening of the shelter in place.

The reason I decided to write this article is because I am formerly of Long Island and lived in Florida for 17 years, and we returned back to the state of New York where I was raised; we found our beautiful small city of Auburn, New York via internet and the census of 2000. My property taxes were rising so much on Long Island that I could no longer live there and applied for a transfer to a medical center in Florida. The property taxes on Long Island are the highest in the nation, and it is difficult to live there to say the least unless you are making good money.